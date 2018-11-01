Goldman Sachs BDC: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $38 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.7 million.

Goldman Sachs BDC shares have fallen nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.09, a decrease of slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBD