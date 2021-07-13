Goldman Sachs 2Q profits beat forecasts; boosts dividend

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs had the second-best quarterly profit in the firm's history in the quarter ended in June, helped by a strong performance in its investment banking division that more than made up for a decline in trading revenues.
The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it earned $5.49 billion in the second quarter, or $15.02 a share, compared with a profit of $373 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year's results were impacted by legal expenses related to the Malaysia 1MDB scandal.