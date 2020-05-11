Gogo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Monday reported a loss of $84.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.3 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.40. A year ago, they were trading at $5.16.

