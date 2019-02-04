Glu Mobile: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The mobile game maker posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.2 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.2 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $384.6 million.

Glu Mobile shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.20, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.