Glu Mobile: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The mobile game maker posted revenue of $158.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $147.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Glu Mobile said it expects revenue in the range of $119.5 million to $124.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $555.3 million to $560.3 million.

Glu Mobile shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.91, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUU