Global Payments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $37.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.52 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Global Payments shares have fallen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

