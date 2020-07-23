Glacier Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) _ Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $63.4 million.

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $189.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.2 million.

Glacier Bancorp shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.23, a decline of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

