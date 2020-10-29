Gildan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $602.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.8 million.

Gildan shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIL