GameStop, Zscaler stumble while Lovesac, CenturyLink advance
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., down $2.02 to $41.70
The restaurant and arcade operator cut its sales forecast for the year as it faces increased competition.
GameStop Corp., down 50 cents to $4.59
The video game retailer reported disappointing second quarter financial results and slashed its full-year profit forecast.
Zscaler Inc., down $11.93 to $49.67
The cloud-based information security provider gave investors a weak profit outlook for the year.
The Lovesac Co., up $2.90 to $21.31
The furniture company beat Wall Street's second quarter financial forecasts and said it continues to shift manufacturing out of China.
RH, up $8.07 to $166.95
The owner of furniture company Restoration Hardware topped Wall Street's second quarter profit expectations and raised its financial forecast for the year.
Baker Hughes, down $1.82 to $22.29
General Electric plans to shed its majority stake in the oilfield services provider.
Mobile Mini Inc., up $1.46 to $34.59
Investment firm The Donerail Group built a stake in the portable storage company and is pushing it to consider a sale, according to media reports.
CenturyLink Inc., up 71 cents to $13.31
The communications company bought Steamroot Inc. to help improve video and content delivery in areas with constrained bandwidth.