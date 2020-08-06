Galmed Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $4.95. A year ago, they were trading at $4.89.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLMD