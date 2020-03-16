GTx: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ GTx Inc. (ONCT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $737,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $34.2 million, or $3.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.33. A year ago, they were trading at $9.73.

