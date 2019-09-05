G-III Apparel: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $643.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, G-III Apparel expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.87 to $1.97.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.17 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.3 billion.

G-III Apparel shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 58% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII