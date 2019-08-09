FutureFuel: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

FutureFuel shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $11.15, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

