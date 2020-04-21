Fulton Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) _ Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $26 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $254 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $215.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.1 million.

Fulton Financial shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.49, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT