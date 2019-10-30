Freightcar America: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.18. A year ago, they were trading at $14.78.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAIL