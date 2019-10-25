Franklin Resources: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $306.4 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.77 billion.

Franklin Resources shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has declined almost 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEN