Franco-Nevada: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $65.2 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $179.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.2 million.

Franco-Nevada shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $70.40, a decrease of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

