Dubai Expo 2020 offers conflicting figures on worker deaths ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 3:54 p.m.
1 of42 A man takes selfie under the dome of Al Wasl Plaza coloured in French national flag, during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
2 of42 A man takes a picture with his mobile phone at the South Korea pavilion as the Al Wasl Dome lights behind him at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of42
4 of42 Men watch a display at the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of42 Men watch a display at the Thailand pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of42
7 of42 A man walks past a display at the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, centre, arrives for an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 9 of42
10 of42 A man poses for a photograph at the Water Feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
11 of42 A member of the Patrouille de France military stunt team flies past the Garden in the Sky feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of42
13 of42 Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
14 of42 Marchers parade during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 15 of42
16 of42 Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
17 of42 Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 18 of42
19 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, talk to each other at the French Pavilion of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
20 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, watch the. Patroille de France aerobatic team flying over the French Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 21 of42
22 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, centre, arrives for an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
23 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, talks during an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 24 of42
25 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, talks during an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
26 of42 Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 27 of42
28 of42 Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
29 of42 Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 30 of42
31 of42 People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
32 of42 People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 33 of42
34 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, talk under the dome of Al Wasl Plaza during the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
35 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, 3rd left, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, first left, talk under the dome of Al Wasl Plaza colored in French national flag, during the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 36 of42
37 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, 3rd left, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, 1st left, talk under the dome of Al Wasl Plaza colored in French national flag, during the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
38 of42 French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, 3rd left, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, first left, talks with European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, live from the International Space Station, at the Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 39 of42
40 of42 A woman in a niqab poses for a selfie at the Water Feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
41 of42 Performers entertain visitors at the South Korea pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
42 of42
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three.
In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as a “mistake." Authorities had refused for months to publicly provide any figures for construction-related casualties in the run-up to the $7 billion fair rising from the desert outside Dubai, designed the burnish the city's reputation abroad and draw millions of visitors.