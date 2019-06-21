Food assistance program approved for flooded Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The federal government has said Arkansans in some counties affected by flooding could be eligible for temporary assistance through a food funding program.

The USDA said Friday residents of 12 counties impacted by flooding may be eligible for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Households who qualify will receive one month of benefits. Only households in areas declared disasters by the president will be eligible for the program.

The department says residents who are not typically eligible for its SNAP funding may still qualify for the temporary disaster assistance if they meet income limits and have qualifying expenses related to flooding.

The 12 counties receiving assistance are Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.