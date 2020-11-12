Fonar: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $21 million in the period.

Fonar shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FONR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FONR