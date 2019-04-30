Flushing Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.7 million.

Flushing Financial shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.62, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIC