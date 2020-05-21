https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Five-Point-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15287004.php
Five Point: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $24.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.
The real estate developer posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.
Five Point shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.35, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPH
