Fiserv: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) _ Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $225 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.39 to $3.52 per share.

Fiserv shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.14, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISV