https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/First-Financial-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15668200.php
First Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
ABILENE, Texas (AP) _ First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52.9 million.
The Abilene, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.
The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $131 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
First Financial shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.23, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIN
View Comments