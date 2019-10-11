Fastenal surges ; Wendy's, SAP rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

Fastenal Co., up $5.32 to $36.34

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported surprisingly strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

SAP SE, up $10.95 to $126.20

The software company's third-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts and its CEO is resigning.

IAC/InteractiveCorp., up $1.96 to $227.03

The media and internet company is considering splitting off Match Group from its remaining businesses.

United Technologies Corp., up $2.23 to $136.15

Shareholders at the defense contractor and at its merger partner, Raytheon, approved the deal.

Wendy's Co., up 79 cents to $20.78

The company gave investors a solid update showing strong sales growth in the third quarter.

Intel Corp., up 98 cents to $52.09

The chipmaker, which gets a quarter of its revenue from China, made strong gains as investors grew hopeful about a potential trade deal.

Bank of America Corp., up 46 cents to $28.91

Bond yields, which help banks charge lucrative interest on loans, jumped as investors grew more confident and backed away from low-risk holdings.

Halliburton Co., up 52 cents to $18.95

Energy prices rose after a missile strike on an Iranian tanker revived concerns about instability in the oil-rich region.