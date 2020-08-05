Faro Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) _ Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

Faro Technologies shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.28, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

