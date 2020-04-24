FS Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) _ FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

FS Bancorp shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $36.50, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW