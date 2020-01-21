FB Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.6 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $106.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $92.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.8 million, or $2.65 per share.

FB Financial shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.22, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

