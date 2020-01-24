Exxon Mobil, Bank of America fall; PG&E, Teradyne rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

V.F. Corp., down $9.16 to $85.41

The maker of Vans and Timberland shoes cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year after reporting disappointing third-quarter revenue.

Teradyne Inc., up $2.62 to $76.21

The semiconductor-testing equipment maker's fourth-quarter earnings and financial forecasts beat Wall Street expectations.

Paycom Software Inc., up $11.57 to $314.85

The software company is replacing WellCare Health Plans in the S&P 500 on Jan. 28.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $9.25 to $128.48

The cloud-computing company handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue expectations.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 42 cents to $66.77

Crude oil prices slumped and weighed on the energy company and its peers.

PG&E Corp., up $1.19 to $13.73

The utility reached a restructuring deal with its creditors as it goes through bankruptcy.

Bank of America Corp., down 24 cents to $34.12

Bond yields fell, which hurts the ability of banks to charge more lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.

PTC Inc., up $5.12 to $85.07

The software company's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.