Extreme Networks: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $250.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $250 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Extreme Networks shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXTR