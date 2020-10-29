Exponent: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.5 million.

Exponent shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $71.61, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

