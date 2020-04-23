Expedia, CSX rise; Target, Hershey fall

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Target Corp., down $2.98 to $103.86.

The retailer warned that costs to support employees and a sales shift to lower margin items will hurt its quarterly profits.

The Hershey Co., down $6.37 to $136.91.

The chocolate maker reported weak first-quarter earnings and pulled its financial forecast for the year.

Expedia Group Inc., up $1.95 to $63.37.

The online travel company is raising $3.2 billion in financing.

CSX Corp., up 58 cents to $61.47.

The railroad operator's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts as it cut costs to offset declining freight volume.

Lam Research Corp., down $7.82 to $263.96.

The chipmaker said supply constraints hurt it during the fiscal third quarter, and its revenue fell short of analyst forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $4.93 to $45.96.

The casino operator said it expects a healthy business recovery in Asia by fall.

Kinder Morgan Inc., down 46 cents to $14.21.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boston Beer Co., up $8.45 to $434.78.

The brewer reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue and pulled its financial forecast for the year.