Evergy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $139.7 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Evergy shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.02, a rise of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG