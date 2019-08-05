Everbridge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Monday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $51.3 million to $51.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $198.4 million to $199 million.

Everbridge shares have climbed 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $94.83, a climb of 100% in the last 12 months.

