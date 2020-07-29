Evans Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $469,000.

The Hamburg, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 84 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Evans Bancorp shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.92, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

