Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 6:46 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.
All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14 starting Sunday, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a hastily arranged press conference Saturday night. Schools and universities will shut until Jan. 9, he said.
DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER