European Central Bank: Slower growth likely temporary

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank policymakers are viewing slower than expected growth as a temporary hiccup and think that the 19-country eurozone's upswing remains solid amid strengthening wage growth.

The written account of the bank's July 26 meeting, released Thursday, says policymakers thought any dip in output "would be largely temporary."

Growth eased to a quarterly rate of 0.4 percent in the first quarter after a 0.7 percent at the end of last year.

Officials were more confident of achieving their goal of a sustainable inflation rate of just under 2 percent in coming months, now it has hit 2 percent.

They said inflation was supported by "the ongoing strengthening in wage growth."

The ECB says it will end its stimulus program at year-end but keep rates at record lows for longer.