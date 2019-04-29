Ethan Allen: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period.

Ethan Allen shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.41, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

