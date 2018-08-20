Estee Lauder: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $186 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.22.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.71 per share.

Estee Lauder shares have climbed nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 7 percent. The stock has climbed 28 percent in the last 12 months.

