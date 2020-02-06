Estee Lauder: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $557 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.82 to $1.91. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.63.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share.

Estee Lauder shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EL