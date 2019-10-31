Escalade: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Escalade Inc. (ESCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The maker of sporting goods products posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period.

Escalade shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESCA