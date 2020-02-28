Erie Indemnity: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) _ Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.14.

The insurance company posted revenue of $596.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316.8 million, or $6.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.48 billion.

Erie Indemnity shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $154.75, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

