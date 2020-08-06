Epam: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $66.6 million.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $632.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $633 million to $643 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Epam shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 67% in the last 12 months.

