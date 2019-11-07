Entravision Communications: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $12.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.99. A year ago, they were trading at $5.41.

