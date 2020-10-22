Enterprise Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.3 million.

The bank, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $41.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Enterprise Bancorp shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.34, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

