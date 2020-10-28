Entergy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $525.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share.

Entergy shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 5%. The stock has decreased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETR