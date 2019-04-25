Enova International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $35 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $293.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Enova International expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Enova International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.17 to $3.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion.

Enova International shares have increased 37 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.58, a rise of 21 percent in the last 12 months.

