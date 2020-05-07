Energizer: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Thursday reported a loss of $117.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $587 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Energizer shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR