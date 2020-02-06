Endurance International: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based technology services posted revenue of $277.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.3 million, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Endurance International expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion.

The company's shares closed at $4.76. A year ago, they were trading at $8.21.

