Endocyte: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) _ Endocyte Inc. (ECYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14,000 in the period.

Endocyte shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed tenfold in the last 12 months.

